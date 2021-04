First-half goals from Luke Norris and Clayton Donaldson meant play-off chasing pair Stevenage and Bradford had to settle for a point apiece in a 1-1 draw at the Lamex Stadium.

Stevenage enjoyed the majority of the play in the first half and it was Norris who put them in front after 15 minutes.

His header from a Chris Lines corner proved too hot for Richard O’Donnell to handle, with the goalkeeper parrying the ball on to the crossbar and into the net.