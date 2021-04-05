Leaders Sutton held to draw at Solihull

Sutton United missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the National league after being held to a goalless draw at mid-table Solihull.

Harry Beautyman and Craig Eastmond had the best chances for the visitors but Solihull also came close to claiming what would have been a fourth straight win.

Sutton carved the first opportunity when Isaac Olaofe bore down on goal in the sixth minute but was booked for diving after he fell under pressure from home keeper Ryan Boot.

Reiss McNally fired just wide for Solihull in the 24th minute and then Beautyman saw Sutton’s best chance so far well saved by Boot.

Sutton increased the pressure in the final 20 minutes but it was Solihull who came closest to a winner when an attempted clearance from keeper Dean Bouzanis struck Kyle Hudlin and deflected just over the bar.

The leaders’ last chance fell to Eastmond, who fired just wide of target in the 86th minute and both sides had to settle for a point.