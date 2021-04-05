FC Halifax edge out Weymouth despite Jake McCarthy brace

Jake McCarthy’s double was in vain as Weymouth were defeated 3-2 by FC Halifax Town in the National League.

The hosts took the lead almost instantly when awarded a second-minute penalty. Jake Hyde’s spot-kick was saved but he converting the rebound.

Weymouth equalised after 22 minutes, with McCarthy connecting with a Sean Shields free-kick to head home, but that effort was countered in the 31st minute when Neil Byrne also headed the ball home from a corner.

In the 47th minute Jeff King sealed Halifax’s victory by finding himself in the right place to tuck in the ball as it crossed Weymouth’s goal, with McCarthy’s 93rd-minute tap-in not enough to close the gap for the visitors.