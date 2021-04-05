Mark Robins stresses Coventry survival not secure yet after Bristol City win

Coventry boss Mark Robins insisted his side’s Championship status is still far from safe despite a 3-1 victory over Bristol City moving them seven points clear of the bottom three.

The win was inspired by on-loan Brighton pair Leo Ostigard – whose early side-footed volley ended Coventry’s six-hour goal drought – and Viktor Gyokeres, who slotted in the killer third goal late on.

Matty Godden put Coventry 2-0 ahead from the spot after Tomas Kalas’ foul on Tyler Walker before Nahki Wells pounced on Kyle McFadzean’s poor back pass to pull one back for the Robins.

Third-bottom Rotherham’s defeat at home to Wycombe has given Coventry breathing space but the Millers have three games in hand and Robins insisted their mission is not complete.

Robins said: “We’ve got seven games to go, 21 points to play for. Until it’s mathematically impossible for us to slip through the trapdoor, we’ve got to keep winning games.

“We need to just keep working and if we put shifts in like that and are prepared to put our bodies on the line, we have shown we can create chances.

“We didn’t perform on Friday against QPR so credit to the players because they have bounced back and not only put in a really good shift but showed a bit of character.

“The players got together on Saturday morning and had a conversation among themselves because they knew that Friday was nowhere near the standards we’ve set over four years.

“It’s not just stayed in the dressing room, it’s been taken out on to the pitch so I’m absolutely delighted. It was a brilliant day’s work in fairness and a welcome three points.”

Bristol City, meanwhile, remain 14th after a fifth defeat in seven and angry boss Nigel Pearson fears they could be dragged into the relegation dogfight despite sitting on 49 points.

He fumed: “It was a really poor performance. What disappoints me most is we were looking for a response and didn’t get it.

“I didn’t think we showed the right character traits possibly as much as anything. I didn’t see a collective determination.

“It’s a situation at the moment where our players have to understand we are still in a fragile position.

“We are certainly not safe and if we play like that for the rest of the season, we are in danger of being relegated.

“We’ve got a number of players out of contract this summer and they are probably not doing a very good job of fighting for their place at the minute.

“But we’ve got to get through the remaining games and if we play like that, playing as if we are not as worried as we should be, we are going to be in for a bit of a shock.”