Oldham boss Keith Curle promises even more after convincing win at Crawley

Oldham boss Keith Curle is certain there is more to come from his side after clinching his second win as Latics boss with a convincing 4-1 victory at Crawley.

Conor McAleny scored twice, his first goals in 12 games, while Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Dylan Bahamboula were also on target as Crawley dived to their fourth defeat in five games.

Curle felt the only negative from his side’s point of view was not gaining a clean sheet and said: ”A convincing 4-0 would have been nice.

“I was disappointed with the goal we conceded, but there is more to come from this group both individually and collectively.

“Our movement on the ball was a lot better but I still think we could have had more goals.”

This was Curle’s eighth game in charge and he says the team have been taking positives out of recent results.

He added: “We are picking up ideas and trying to play to our strengths. We are a forward-thinking team and we want a forward threat.

“We made Crawley look very static at times and there was a lot of solidity about our shape.”

Crawley have now slipped eight points adrift of a play-off place and head coach John Yems offered no excuses for a “bad day at the office”.

Substitute James Tilley grabbed a late consolation for Reds before Bahamboula had the final say for Oldham, and Yems admitted: “You can’t dress it up – we got outplayed.

“At one stage, I thought it might be seven or eight.

“We weren’t at it in all areas. Up until the last couple of games I thought we’ve had a good season – I don’t want it to end like this.

“Oldham had a better plan – but we know we can do better than that.”

Yems says he is determined to end the season with everything in the final seven games, and he added: “It’s nothing to do with shape if you haven’t got the heart and desire.

“You can either jack it in or come out fighting; fortunately I don’t jack anything in.

“It is not easy without the fans, they make a difference and it’s a funny time of the year but now we have seven games to put it right.”