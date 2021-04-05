Stockport held to draw by battling Bromley

Stockport lost ground on the teams in the top three of the Vanarama National League after drawing 0-0 against Bromley.

Third-placed Torquay’s win at Wrexham earlier on Easter Monday had given them some breathing room over the Hatters, who are now five points adrift in fourth after being thwarted by a resolute Bromley outfit.

John Rooney twice came close to breaking the deadlock but the recalled striker was on both occasions denied by Mark Cousins, who parried the initial effort before excellently tipping the follow-up round the post after 27 minutes.

At the start of the second half Cousins was equal to an effort from Ryan Croasdale, who was again spurned by the Bromley goalkeeper later on, while Paddy Madden flashed wide as the spoils were shared.