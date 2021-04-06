Everton’s Tom Davies frustrated over dropped points but still upbeat for run-in

Everton midfielder Tom Davies admits a familiar failing has once again cost them when it mattered.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had hoped to close in on the Premier League’s top four after James Rodriguez’s 100th goal in European club football put them ahead against Crystal Palace but, after the Toffees had squandered a number of chances, substitute Michy Batshuayi equalised four minutes from time.

Victory would have put the Merseyside club within three points of fourth-placed West Ham, who took their chance a couple of hours later to move into the final Champions League qualification spot.

Tom Davies says Everton remain confident in their hunt for European football (Clive Brunskill/PA)

However, dropping two points kept Everton in eighth and even winning their match in hand on all the teams above them would only move the up two places.

With a run-in which features Tottenham, Arsenal, the Hammers and champions-elect Manchester City, they can ill-afford to make any more mistakes.

“We have had chances to do it previously so that’s why it is frustrating,” Davies told the club’s website.

“We’ve had chances to take points and move up the table and we are not doing it.

“It is definitely something for us to work on and we have to correct what we have done. We are definitely still confident.

“In the first half we had chances but when we get in a lead we need to see the game out and go on to win. It is frustrating how it has gone in the second half.

“We are showing good quality when we have chances and we are showing against the bigger teams we can take points so we’re definitely confident going into the last few games.”

Davies is one of the few remaining midfielders still fit after Andre Gomes was forced off with a hamstring problem, while Allan and Alex Iwobi missed the match with a minor injuries with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Fabian Delph and Bernard already absent.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin came off the bench for his first appearance since August 2019 after two serious injuries but Ancelotti needs some of his experienced players back in his engine room.

“We have to check (on Gomes) in the next few days,” the Italian said.

“I don’t know how long he will be out. It doesn’t seem like a serious problem, it seems a little problem, but we have to check with a scan.”

Palace boss Roy Hodgson has different priorities and admits he will be happy having secured another season in the Premier League.

Roy Hodgson’s Palace are now 12 points clear of the bottom three (Peter Powell/PA)

The Eagles are now 12 points clear of the bottom three and their manager believes their current tally of 38 has guaranteed their top-flight future again.

“I’m not so certain we’re going to need need 40 points, to be brutally honest,” he said. “It’s going to be very hard for Newcastle (29) and Fulham (26) to get that. I wouldn’t like to be in their position.

“It would be nice to get a few more and get over the 40-mark so we can say we achieved our major goal for the season, which is to keep Palace in the Premier League.

“If we can play like we did (against Everton) and look as dangerous as we have going forward we can get ourselves into the top half. But the major goal has to be salvation.”