Scotland to face Luxembourg and Holland in Euro warm-up matches

Scotland will take on Luxembourg and Holland in Euro 2020 warm-up fixtures.

Steve Clarke’s side will face the Dutch in the Estadio Algarve, near Faro, Portugal, on June 2 and Luxembourg away on June 6.

Scotland are due to open their European Championship campaign against the Czech Republic at Hampden on June 14.

A Scottish Football Association statement added: “Further details of Scotland’s preparations will be communicated in due course and in consultation with the Scottish Government with regard to elite athletes’ training camp guidelines.”

Scotland head coach Clarke added: “Luxembourg and Netherlands offer us two very different challengers, both valuable to us ahead of our Group D fixtures.

“The matches provide an opportunity to build on the progress that got us to the finals and fine-tune before what we all want to be a memorable return to a major tournament.”

Luxembourg stunned the Republic of Ireland last month by winning their opening World Cup qualifier 1-0 in Dublin.

They also beat Azerbaijan, Cyprus and Montenegro in the Nations League during the autumn, ultimately finishing second behind the latter in their group.

Holland manager Frank De Boer (Martin Rickett/PA)

Holland, who are managed by former Rangers defender Frank De Boer, are due to face Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia in the Euros, with all of their group games in Amsterdam.

They lost their opening World Cup qualifier against Turkey last month before beating Latvia and Gibraltar.

Scotland are due to find out later this month whether they will play both the Czechs and Croatia at Hampden.

UEFA has asked for details on plans for crowd numbers to be relayed by host city organisers this week but limits will be determined by the Scottish Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has previously expressed optimism that supporters will be able to attend games at Hampden.