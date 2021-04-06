Captain James Tavernier commits to Rangers until 2024

Rangers captain James Tavernier declared their title victory was only the beginning of the journey after signing a two-year contract extension.

The right-back has signed a new deal that commits him to Ibrox until the summer of 2024.

Tavernier has scored 63 goals in 284 appearances since Mark Warburton signed him from Wigan in the summer of 2015.

The 29-year-old, who has netted 17 times this season, told Rangers’ website: “I am delighted to extend my contract at this magnificent club. As soon as I arrived six years ago, I soon realised how massive this club is.

“It isn’t a club really – it’s an institution. To captain Rangers to our historic 55th title is a memory I will hold forever. It is a privilege and an honour to pull on the famous royal blue, and adding the captain’s armband makes it even more special.

“As we celebrate our 150th anniversary, I am mindful that there is much more work to be done to ensure we uphold the values of Rangers.

“I will continue to strive to be better as a player, captain and make sure we continue to set the standard higher than before – 55 wasn’t the end of the journey, it was only the beginning.”

Steven Gerrard believes there is scope for the former Newcastle player to get better still.

“I am delighted to secure the services of our captain on a new long-term deal,” the Rangers boss said.

“This shows the ambition of both James and the club as we continue to drive forward to fulfil our ambitions, both domestically and in Europe.

“James has been a consistent performer for me since I made the decision to hand him the captain’s armband in 2018.

“His leadership is obvious both on the field and in the dressing room as well. He commands respect but ensures he leads with action and not words.

“James can continue to improve, as I know he is hungry to become a better version of himself on a daily basis.”

Tavernier is currently sidelined by a knee injury but sporting director Ross Wilson stressed his ongoing importance.

Wilson said: “We began discussions with James a few months ago but as everyone knows, we do our business quietly and agreed this contract would be concluded once the league title was officially won.

“Working closely with him every day, we see his leadership on and off the field as well as the esteem he is held in by his team-mates.

“We now have two of the outstanding right-backs in the country and seeing how James supports Nathan Patterson’s development speaks volumes for the unity of the club and the squad.

“Tav has grown to love Rangers and I know how proud he is to be captain of this club and how happy he and his family are in the city of Glasgow.”