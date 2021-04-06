Castleford coach Daryl Powell to take over at Warrington next year

Warrington have appointed Castleford’s Daryl Powell as their new coach from 2022.

The 55-year-old Yorkshireman, Super League’s longest-serving head coach who is leaving the Tigers at the end of the season, will take over from Steve Price when the Australian returns to his homeland with his family.

Once Powell made his announcement nearly three weeks ago, he was immediately linked with the vacancy at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and he has now signed a three-year contract.

📝 𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥! The Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Daryl Powell as Head Coach for the 2022 season onwards. Full story 👉 https://t.co/bZYHkSk0aU pic.twitter.com/A1r7ay2ScF — Warrington Wolves (@WarringtonRLFC) April 6, 2021

Warrington chairman Stuart Middleton said: “After the completion of a thorough process, we believe Daryl is the best man to take the club forward in 2022 and beyond.

“His coaching philosophy and the brand of rugby league he promotes is something that really appealed to us.

“The impact he has had at Castleford is very impressive, taking them from 12th to league leaders in four years in a playing manner that was unrivalled in Super League.

“His ability to improve players was also an attraction. Under his guidance he’s helped to develop three players into men of steel.

“We’ve got an exciting crop of youngsters emerging so we look forward to seeing how he helps shape and develop their game.”

Powell, a Great Britain international who cut his coaching teeth with Leeds, turned around the fortunes of Castleford after joining them from Featherstone in 2013.

He took the club to a first Challenge Cup final since 1992 in his first full season and masterminded a League Leaders’ Shield success in 2017, the year they reached a maiden Grand Final.

Powell said: “Warrington is an outstanding club with a rich history and the opportunity to coach the club from 2022 onwards is a very special one. I’m looking forward to the challenge.

Warrington coach Steve Price is taking his family back to Australia at the end of the season (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Wherever I’ve been as a coach, I’ve fully embedded myself into the club and the town. I think it is really important as a coach that you do that and I’m looking forward to meeting all the Warrington fans next season.

“My coaching philosophy is to support players to achieve special things and I think everyone knows and can see what I like to do with my players and teams.

“I feel like I’m moving from one special club to another. I think it’s important to get it out in the open now so I can focus on the year ahead and there’s certainty from both sides at this stage.

“Hopefully there’ll be an excitement at Warrington and an excitement at Castleford that I can finish off there in a really positive way this season.”

Powell has already masterminded one victory over Warrington this year as the Tigers won in the opening round at Headingley and the clubs will meet again in round seven at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday, May 21.