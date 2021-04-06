Nikolay Todorov bags brace as Inverness ease past Morton

Nikolay Todorov scored twice as Inverness Caledonian Thistle beat Greenock Morton 4-1 in the Scottish Championship for their sixth straight win in all competitions.

Quickfire goals from Scott Allardice and Todorov saw Caley Thistle lead 2-0 at the interval despite losing captain Sean Welsh to an injury in the warm-up.

Morton’s Michael Ledger was denied by Mark Ridgers before Caley’s opener came in unusual circumstances 38 minutes in.

Home goalkeeper Aidan McAdams picked up a back-pass and the indirect free-kick was rolled by Scott Allan to Allardice, who fired home.

Three minutes later, Todorov’s smart half-volley doubled the advantage and, though Robbie Muirhead pulled one back on the hour, two superb goals rounded off the rout.

First Todorov turned on Shane Sutherland’s cross to beat McAdams before Daniel Mackay curled home the fourth with 10 minutes remaining.