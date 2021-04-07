Gallagher salutes De Bruyne and Bruno visits Fury – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 7.

Football

Kevin De Bruyne is here to stay.

The story continues! 💙 #KDB2025 pic.twitter.com/MgShNY30Hh — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) April 7, 2021 ⚠️ DEFENDERS BEWARE ⚠️ We're thrilled to announce @DeBruyneKev has signed a contract extension until 2025! ⚡️ Tap to read the full story ⬇️ 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 7, 2021 Oh happy day! 😍 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/9V44plhNJ6 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 7, 2021

One of City’s biggest fans was delighted.

Absolutely buzzing about KDB signing of the decade — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 7, 2021

Toni Kroos and Declan Rice built up an unlikely friendship.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher’s banter continued.

Hey @skysports can we sign this analyst up with the Liverpool accent . He’s better than the one I work with 😜 https://t.co/BWm3slBpmQ — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 7, 2021

An interesting jersey…

👕 | JERSEY The first jersey featuring our new logo gives shape to our story. Be inspired by our city. Are you ready? #IMInter ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/S3RxmHyp8v — Inter (@Inter_en) April 7, 2021

James Milner was keen for Liverpool to put Tuesday night’s result behind them.

Disappointing evening, but still time to put it right and a big game at the weekend to come #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Hl6oADe2mA — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 7, 2021

Patrice issued a challenge on World Health Day.

Tottenham reminisced about Harry Kane’s first Premier League goal.

Charlie Savage – son of former Wales international Robbie – signed his first professional contract at Manchester United.

So so proud of you ! Your hard work , dedication and desire is paying off ! Keep working as hard as you possibly can there will be ups and downs but keep believing in yourself , people will want to knock you down but keep getting up and showing everyone what you can do ❤️ https://t.co/hVqhAfM9RA — Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) April 7, 2021

Carlos Sainz took things seriously!

Erling Haaland still had hope of beating City.

Boxing

Tyson Fury had a visitor.

Ricky Hatton put a shift in.

Put a good shift in today. 40 minute on the heavy bag. Feeling good. #getupthereboy pic.twitter.com/NxsETnzeD7 — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) April 7, 2021

And geared up for a return to the pub despite the weather…

Derek Chisora plans to keep pounding.

Every round we are going to keep pounding. Seek and destroy no mercy #ChisoraParker pic.twitter.com/Im605tCgml — Derek Chisora 🥊 (@DerekWarChisora) April 7, 2021

Cricket

Joe Root is back on the county scene.

Good luck Rooty 💪 @root66 has been named in the Yorkshire squad for their opening LV= County Championship fixture! pic.twitter.com/9nf25ZT533 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 7, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yorkshire County Cricket Club (@yorkshireccc)

Could snow stop play?

Stuart Broad was prepared for any weather.

Saqib Mahmood was also ready for action.

Prep done ✅ Looking forward to being back in @lancscricket whites tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5zI3nbhZ43 — Saqib Mahmood (@SaqMahmood25) April 7, 2021

Chris Woakes – a man of many talents.

Ben Stokes relished Rajasthan Royals duty.

Usain Bolt was up for the IPL.

We know whom to call when we need a few extra runs! 👀 @usainbolt @pumacricket https://t.co/ND228P7yCD — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) April 7, 2021 No doubt and that's why we've got you on our team now 🙌 @usainbolt @pumacricket https://t.co/1k3ZkTozR5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 7, 2021

Mitchell Starc congratulated his wife on a big milestone.

Isa Guha reflected on a memorable winter working Down Under.

Golf

Brooks Koepka geared up for the Masters.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was being philosophical.

Our Hands Tell A Story — each hand tells a different one. Some of age and wisdom, some of hard work, some of bravery and some of love. They all have a rhythm of their own. What do your hands say about you? pic.twitter.com/4athwywH8V — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) April 7, 2021

Cycling

Chris Froome was on his bike.

MMA

Conor McGregor had a breakfast date.

Tennis

Like mother, like daughter.

Coco Gauff had an unfortunate incident.