Wes Hoolahan eyeing return as League Two leaders Cambridge host Exeter

Wes Hoolahan could be recalled by Sky Bet League Two leaders Cambridge when they host Exeter on Saturday.

The playmaker was rested for Monday’s 1-1 draw at Tranmere due to the close proximity of games over Easter, but was fit enough to feature off the bench.

Ex-Norwich midfielder Hoolahan is expected to be back in the starting XI after an impressive campaign so far.

Mark Bonner will remain without Dimitar Mitov (shoulder) and Leon Davies (hip) although has no other injury concerns.

Exeter defender Randell Williams could make his first start since Boxing Day following a fine cameo in Monday’s stalemate with Mansfield.

The former Crystal Palace and Watford youngster only returned at the end of March after a lengthy spell out with a stress fracture in his fibula, but has built up his fitness in recent matches.

Boss Matt Taylor saw Alex Hartridge join Sam Stubbs (knee) and Joel Randall (hamstring) on the treatment table during Easter, also with a hamstring problem.

Harry Lee, 16, is deputising as back-up goalkeeper for Jonny Maxted, who is sidelined with a broken finger.