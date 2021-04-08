Northampton remain concerned about Peter Kioso before Bristol Rovers clash

Peter Kioso’s condition appears to be the only fresh fitness concern for Northampton ahead of Saturday’s home Sky Bet League One clash with Bristol Rovers.

The defender was substituted at half-time during Monday’s 3-0 loss at Hull, with caretaker boss Jon Brady later saying it was due to Kioso being ill.

Jack Sowerby (knee) and Mickel Miller (hamstring) remain out, and the Cobblers have also had Steve Arnold sidelined.

They are aiming for a fifth win in six home matches.

The contest at the PTS Academy Stadium could see a trio of Bristol Rovers players – Alex Rodman, Alfie Kilgour and Josh Grant – make returns from injury.

Winger Rodman has been missing for the last six games due to a muscle problem.

Defenders Kilgour and Grant have each sat out the last two because of respective ankle and foot injuries.

Joey Barton’s side, who halted a five-match losing streak with the 2-1 win over Doncaster on Monday, are 21st in the table, two points and two places behind Northampton.