Injured striker James Norwood could miss Ipswich clash with MK Dons

Ipswich could be without James Norwood for the visit of MK Dons.

The striker has been battling a hamstring problem and missed Monday’s goalless draw at Rochdale.

Midfielder Flynn Downes is nearer to a return from his own hamstring issue having been out for a month.

The Tractor Boys, who were bought by Gamechanger 20 Ltd this week, have Oli Hawkins back after a knee injury but have concerns over Keanan Bennetts and Kane Vincent-Young,

Cameron Jerome should be fit for Dons after coming off during Monday’s 2-0 defeat by Crewe.

The striker’s withdrawal was precautionary and boss Russell Martin expects him to be fit.

Louis Thompson is a doubt after limping off against Crewe to compound the midfielder’s injury-ravaged career.

David Kasumu has returned after being out since December with a knee problem but suffered no reaction on Monday while Kieran Agard remains out.