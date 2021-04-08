Conor Thomas ready for action as Cheltenham clash with Leyton Orient

Promotion-chasing Cheltenham have everyone fit for the visit of Sky Bet League Two rivals Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The Robins, who are second in the table, will take on one of the in-form sides in the division, with the O’s losing only once since captain Jobi McAnuff stepped up to replace Ross Embleton.

Cheltenham midfielder Conor Thomas suffered a broken nose against Tranmere on Good Friday, but he wore a protective mask to feature off the bench in Monday’s 1-1 draw away to basement club Grimsby.

Lewis Freestone is also available again for manager Michael Duff after he recovered from a minor hip injury.

Orient could be without Ouss Cisse for the trip to Gloucestershire after a groin injury forced him off during Monday’s goalless draw with Walsall.

Hector Kyprianou replaced the midfielder in the stalemate and could start on Saturday while Dan Happe and Josh Coulson are expected to be part of the squad again following spells on the sidelines.

January signings Adam Thompson and Nick Freeman remain absent, but the latter has stepped up his recovery and could return later in the month.

Forward Lee Angol and Ruel Sotiriou (both hamstring) are not set to feature again this season along with centre-back Thompson, who fractured his ankle last month.