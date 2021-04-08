Rob Kelly has options ahead of Barrow’s Cumbrian derby with Carlisle

Barrow’s interim boss Rob Kelly could tinker with his starting XI for the Cumbrian derby against Carlisle.

Kelly was much happier with his side’s second-half display in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Colchester and the likes of Josh Kay, Neal Eardley and Tom Beadling could be rewarded for their performances from the bench.

Former Carlisle defender Patrick Brough was injured during that match and may miss out on a reunion.

Defenders Tom Davies and Dion Donohue have been missing recently with illness and will be monitored again.

Carlisle midfielder Joe Riley is a doubt for the match.

A heavy tackle saw Riley injure his ankle late in the midweek victory over Scunthorpe and he may need further recovery time. Dean Furman, who made four starts in March, stands by if required.

Forward Joshua Kayode (ankle) has not featured for the last nine games but is inching closer to a return.

Morgan Feeney (foot), Danny Devine (knee), Brennan Dickenson (knee) and Rhys Bennett (knee) are sidelined.