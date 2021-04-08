Nuno admits criticism has hurt amid Wolves’ slump in form

Nuno Espirito Santo admits he has been stung by criticism during Wolves’ slump.

Monday’s 3-2 defeat to West Ham left Wolves with just three wins from their last 17 Premier League games.

The Hammers ran riot in the first half and were 3-0 up after 38 minutes with Sky pundit Gary Neville likening Wolves’ defending to an Under-9s team.

They go to Fulham on Friday 14th and 11 points above the third-bottom Cottagers with Nuno conceding he is well aware of the flak.

Nuno said: “Of course it hurts, it hurts us because we didn’t perform as we wanted to. The people who suffer the most is us.

“We must react ourselves and bounce back from a bad performance, not as individuals but as a squad.

“We are always concerned when we don’t achieve what we want from our players. This is what we focus on so we can play and compete well tomorrow against Fulham.

“I don’t relax, I’m always trying to figure out the best way of how we want to do things and trying to find the right solutions.

“It’s going to be tough, we face a good team. We know each match in the Premier League is tough and we must prepare ourselves.”

Jonny is out after suffering a second ACL injury to his right knee in less than 12 months and is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the year.

The defender and the club are deciding on the best surgical option and Nuno knows Jonny must remain mentally strong.

Nuno said: “He is being assessed and deciding what surgery he is going to go with. We need to make sure Jonny is strong and confident and has no doubts in his head.

“We need to restore his trust so he can join us after the surgery. Before, during and after the surgery is very important because he needs to be confident he is going to return.

“It’s a big impact on him, he is a strong boy, very serious and he is aware what happened to him can happen to any player. He is confident because he recovered well from the first one.”

Willy Boly remains out as he self isolates following his positive Covid-19 diagnosis while Joao Moutinho (groin), Raul Jimenez (fractured skull) and Marcal (groin) are sidelined.