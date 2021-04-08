Sean Morrison set to miss out for Cardiff again

Cardiff are likely to again be without captain Sean Morrison for the Sky Bet Championship match against Blackburn.

Defender Morrison has not played since the win at Swansea because of a calf problem, missing the defeats by Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday.

Midfielder Josh Murphy will come back into contention following illness, while defender Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) stepped up his recovery in an under-23s match, but is still short of full fitness.

Forward Lee Tomlin (groin) is another closing in on a return, but defenders Joel Bagan (shoulder) and Joe Bennett (ACL) are long-term absentees.

Blackburn defender Joe Rankin-Costello will not feature again this season because of a foot injury.

The right-back came off against Wycombe on Good Friday, with scans having now confirmed a fractured metatarsal.

Spanish defender Daniel Ayala is unlikely to play again this term as he struggled with a groin problem which has sidelined him since late December.

Midfielder Bradley Dack (knee) and defender Scott Wharton (Achilles) are Rovers’ other long-term absentees.