Jack Rose hoping to keep Walsall place against Forest Green

Walsall goalkeeper Jack Rose is hoping to retain his place in the starting line-up for the clash with Forest Green after making his first appearance of the year against Leyton Orient on Easter Monday.

Rose had not featured since December 29 but he was drafted in after Liam Roberts picked up an injury prior to the game and kept a clean sheet in a goalless draw.

Saddlers head coach Brian Dutton, who is still looking for his first win after 13 games in charge, may be without striker Caolan Lavery after he picked up an injury in the first half against Orient.

Rory Holden, who has only recently returned from a three-month injury lay-off, replaced Lavery and could be in contention to start but defender Dan Scarr is set to be absent again with a calf problem.

Forest Green boss Mark Cooper will be keeping his fingers crossed key midfielder Ebou Adams has no ill-effects after “playing on one leg” and “80 per cent fit” against Salford.

Adams’ 65-minute appearance on Monday was his first run-out in a month due to an ankle injury but Cooper was delighted to have him back, saying afterwards, “If we had 11 Ebou Adams we’d be 50 points clear at the top of the league now.”

Cooper will again be without two long-term injury absentees as his promotion hopefuls look to turn around a run of four defeats and a draw in their last five matches.

Jamille Matt will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a serious hand injury while Dan Sweeney is also out for the rest of the campaign .