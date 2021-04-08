Birmingham midfielder Jon Toral misses out against Stoke with hamstring problem

Birmingham will be without midfielder Jon Toral for the visit of Stoke.

The former Arsenal youngster could miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury he suffered at Brentford on Tuesday.

Boss Lee Bowyer has no other fresh injury concerns although Scott Hogan is managing a back problem.

Ivan Sanchez has been battling a hernia issue but he could be included in the squad on Saturday.

Joe Allen is out for Stoke after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty with Wales.

Sam Clucas is pushing for more game time after returning from a double hernia operation while James McClean (foot) is also available after injury.

Nathan Collins, Tyrese Campbell, Jack Clarke and Tashan Oakley-Boothe are missing.

Sam Vokes is pushing to start for Michael O’Neill’s side but Morgan Fox and Alfie Doughty are expected to be sidelined.