Captain Antoni Sarcevic edging closer to Bolton comeback

Bolton are getting closer to welcoming captain Antoni Sarcevic back after a return to training ahead of the visit from Harrogate.

Sarcevic injured his hamstring against Port Vale last month but is recovering well and has successfully completed light sessions in recent days.

Manager Ian Evatt is not yet considering the midfielder available for selection but will soon have a decision to make.

There are no further fitness concerns for the promotion-chasers, who lost their first game since January 23 to Newport last time out.

Harrogate are looking to end a barren streak in front of goal after drawing four successive blanks.

Boss Simon Weaver could restore Aaron Martin to a faltering front line, rotating out one of Josh McPake or Mark Beck.

Mitchell Roberts has both been ruled out of the match through injury, while Simon Power and Josh March are out for the season.

The rest of the squad has been given a clean bill of health.