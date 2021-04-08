Injury problems continue to mount for Scunthorpe ahead of Tranmere visit

Injury-hit Scunthorpe have suffered a fresh double blow ahead of their encounter with promotion hopefuls Tranmere.

Devarn Green (thigh) was forced off early in Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Carlisle and could sit out the next two games, while Jordan Clarke is a doubt after reporting for training with a swollen ankle on Thursday.

Manny Onariase (hamstring) missed the trip to Brunton Park along with Harrison McGahey (thigh), and they could remain on the sidelines, while fellow defender George Taft (ankle) will be checked.

Kevin Van Veen (knee) has missed the last three matches and will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s clash, while Rory Watson will keep his place in goal as Mark Howard (thigh) misses out again.

Jay Spearing is a doubt for Tranmere with a hamstring injury.

The experienced midfielder came off in the 20th minute of Monday’s draw with Cambridge and could miss this clash, but the injury is not expected to keep him out for long.

Kieron Morris was the man who replaced Spearing on Easter Monday and he could be promoted to the starting XI.

David Nugent also came off the bench last time out and is in contention to play some part again at the weekend.