Preston captain Alan Browne back from ban for Brentford battle

Preston skipper Alan Browne returns from suspension for the visit of Brentford.

The midfielder has completed a three-game ban for his red card against Middlesbrough last month.

Daniel Johnson, Anthony Gordon and Sean Maguire could also return but Joe Rafferty and Greg Cunningham miss out again.

Declan Rudd and Patrick Bauer are ruled out for the season.

Brentford will check on the fitness of Henrik Dalsgaard.

The right-back has missed the last two matches due to a knee injury.

Shandon Baptiste, Josh Dasilva and Rico Henry all remain sidelined.

Boss Thomas Frank admitted in midweek that Dasilva and Henry are struggling to return before the end of the regular season.