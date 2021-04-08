Derby defender Nathan Byrne to miss visit of Norwich

Derby’s Nathan Byrne has been ruled out of Saturday’s visit of Sky Bet Championship leaders Norwich.

The defender is recovering from concussion and will sit out the game at Pride Park.

Matt Clarke (groin) and Martyn Waghorn (hamstring) are out and may even miss next weekend’s trip to Blackburn.

Lee Gregory is absent with a hamstring problem while George Edmundson (hernia), Jordon Ibe, Krystian Bielik (knee) and Curtis Davies (Achilles) are all still sidelined.

Norwich are without Christoph Zimmermann, who is likely to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Centre-back Ben Gibson is still missing with an ankle injury while Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Adam Idah (hernia) remain sidelined.

Goalkeeper Michael McGovern is still recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered in December.

The Canaries will be promoted if they win and other results go their way on Saturday.