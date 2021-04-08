Denver Hume set for Sunderland return from hamstring injury

Denver Hume could return to the Sunderland starting line-up for the visit of Charlton.
The full-back came on as a second-half substitute at Peterborough on Monday after a hamstring injury.
Bailey Wright (calf) and Tom Flanagan (hamstring) are also close to returning.
Jordan Willis is continuing his recovery from a ruptured patellar tendon.
Conor Washington could be absent for Charlton again.
The striker had to withdraw from Northern Ireland duty and missed last Friday’s 1-0 win at Doncaster due to a hamstring problem.
Defender Akin Famewo should be available having sat out against Rovers with a minor knock.
Ryan Inniss played the full 90 minutes on his return from a quad injury and should be involved again.
