Denver Hume set for Sunderland return from hamstring injury

Denver Hume could return to the Sunderland starting line-up for the visit of Charlton.

The full-back came on as a second-half substitute at Peterborough on Monday after a hamstring injury.

Bailey Wright (calf) and Tom Flanagan (hamstring) are also close to returning.

Jordan Willis is continuing his recovery from a ruptured patellar tendon.

Conor Washington could be absent for Charlton again.

The striker had to withdraw from Northern Ireland duty and missed last Friday’s 1-0 win at Doncaster due to a hamstring problem.

Defender Akin Famewo should be available having sat out against Rovers with a minor knock.

Ryan Inniss played the full 90 minutes on his return from a quad injury and should be involved again.