Masters begins and county cricket returns – Thursday’s sporting social

Football

Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher for Strictly?

Has anyone ever gone to the Olympics and represented Team GB 🇬🇧 at both football and gymnastics??? Asking for a friend 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DOO3dnQokY — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) April 7, 2021 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Carragher 📸 (@23_carra)

Jack Grealish delved into the archives.

Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were the main men in Munich as Paris St Germain pulled off a fine win over Champions League holders Bayern.

❤️💙…. #FCBAYERNPSG pic.twitter.com/oRsshfpPle — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) April 7, 2021 Lutar até o fim … ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/xelMc9AcDz — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) April 7, 2021

Thomas Muller turned his attention to the return leg in Paris.

Congratulations, Antoine Griezmann!

🍼 Alba Griezmann 8 avril 2021 à 10h24. ❤️ — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) April 8, 2021

Zlatan Ibrahimovic picked a side in the war against Covid-19.

Manchester United assistant boss Mike Phelan was taking in the sights in Granada.

Didier Drogba was rather excited about the American takeover of Ipswich.

Here we go @berkebakay Massive move to an historical club @IpswichTown https://t.co/swAngNLk1I — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 8, 2021

Fernando Torres-esque!

Romelu Lukaku had the Serie A title in his sights as Inter Milan beat Sassuolo to close in on the Scudetto.

An end of an era for Dan Walker and BBC’s Football Focus.

Chris Sutton took on the #IceFoot92.

I'm delighted to be doing #IceFoot92 after my ex #rovers team mate @superatko22 nominated me.Let’s raise some awareness + txt MNDLEN to 70085 to donate £10. I'd like to nominate @David8Dunn & @RobbieSavage8 Good luck raising as much as possible ⁦@TrustLen⁩ pic.twitter.com/VeMCQGXK6D — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) April 8, 2021

Happy birthday to Keira Walsh!

.@StanwayGeorgia 💬 @keira_walsh’s my best mate, I absolutely love her. I want to wish her a massive happy birthday, I hope she has a lovely day! 🎈 I hope we can create a lot more memories, lift a lot more trophies and have a good laugh! 🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/JIDaFXlXWT — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 8, 2021

Georginio Wijnaldum took a trip down memory lane.

On this day 14 years ago, when I was 16 years old, I made my debut for @Feyenoord as their youngest player ever. Time really flies, still so grateful for the opportunity and my journey so far 🙏🏾 #Rotterdam #010 pic.twitter.com/fxwezWCXX4 — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) April 8, 2021

As did Yannick Bolasie.

Just a young g who made it out the ends 🌎 YYB©️#FromTheMud #throwback 🇨🇩 pic.twitter.com/JbAIOXN9OG — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) April 8, 2021

Cricket

The ECB’s moment of unity.

A moment of unity. ❤️ Cricket is a game for everyone. 🏏 pic.twitter.com/1RpcCll93W — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) April 8, 2021

Stuart Broad chuckled at Nottinghamshire’s efforts to appear mean and moody at the start of the new county season.

Don’t look at the camera & look fierce.@fletcherluke I know you’re bursting to laugh! https://t.co/TJeltun06u — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) April 8, 2021

Tim Bresnan was ready.

Season number 20 let's go. Good luck to all county players this year. #GetAfterit @CountyChamp @WarwickshireCCC — Tim Bresnan (@timbresnan) April 8, 2021

Sam Billings backed Kent.

Essex were wished well by West Ham’s Tomas Soucek.

Warwickshire’s Liam Norwell hit the ground running.

💥 Bang, bang 💥 The first wicket of the season goes to Liam Norwell! The @WarwickshireCCC man gets 2️⃣ in his opening over: https://t.co/SyebMiubg3 pic.twitter.com/jsM2QqUmFr — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 8, 2021

Sam Robson shone.

🤩 | 150 FOR ROBBO!Who’s got Robson in their @KnowYourCricket Fantasy Prediction? 👀 234 Balls22 Fours Middlesex 237/5 | Watch the moment Robson reaches 150 ⬇️ #OneMiddlesex — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) April 8, 2021

So too did Hampshire duo James Vince and Tom Alsop.

The 2⃣0⃣0⃣ partnership between @vincey14 (139*) & Tom Alsop (108*) comes up inside the opening hour after tea 🤝 335-3 (76 overs) 📺 https://t.co/vVlxv4bMSu & Hampshire Cricket App 📲 pic.twitter.com/iDjg3Fuhgk — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) April 8, 2021

Too soon, KP?

💥UK will reach HERD IMMUNITY by Monday…! 💥 Party time! 🍾🍻 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 8, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar was released from hospital to continue his recovery from coronavirus.

David Warner had a new look.

You don’t see that every day!

Something you don't see every day… Sam Harper is out obstructing the field 🤔#OneDayCup pic.twitter.com/okhyYkrodY — Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) April 8, 2021

Happy birthday to Alec Stewart!

Happy birthday @StewieCricket! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/8kFr5UdwDS — England Cricket (@englandcricket) April 8, 2021 Happy Birthday to former England captain Alec Stewart 🎂 The wicket-keeper batsman made more Test runs than any other player during the 1990s 🧤 🏏 pic.twitter.com/NP8z9zfni1 — ICC (@ICC) April 8, 2021

Golf

The Masters got under way at Augusta.

It’s go time👊🏼 #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/e58rm3Z5U6 — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) April 8, 2021 Marking a historic moment, Lee Elder joined past champions Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as an Honorary Starter at the 2021 Masters. #themasters pic.twitter.com/gOpXl0hkaa — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2021 Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus' ceremonial tee shots get the 85th Masters underway.pic.twitter.com/ROHcJ2NtV6 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 8, 2021

Boxing

He’s the boss.

Tennis

Johanna Konta enjoyed…spring?