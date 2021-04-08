Midfielder Ryan Woods back in contention for Millwall against Swansea

In-form Millwall have midfielder Ryan Woods available for Swansea’s visit to The Den.

Woods missed Millwall’s 2-1 Easter Monday win at Stoke – the Lions’ third successive victory – as he was unable to play against his parent club.

Maikel Kieftenbeld is another midfield option after impressing as a substitute at Stoke, his half-time introduction seeing Lions boss Gary Rowett switch from a 5-2-3 to a 5-3-2 formation.

Defender Shaun Hutchinson is set to miss out again with a calf injury picked up on Good Friday, while Matt Smith and Ryan Leonard also sat out the Stoke win with knocks.

Swansea have no new injury concerns as Steve Cooper’s play-off contenders seek to stop a slide of four straight defeats.

The Swans have not scored for over 400 minutes and Ryan Bennett, Korey Smith and Yan Dhanda are in contention for recalls.

Striker Liam Cullen has stepped up his recovery after an ankle problem and could be available during the next few weeks.

Goalkeeper Steven Benda is also closing in on full fitness and has been pencilled in for Under-23 action next week.