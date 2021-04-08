Bristol City to be without Jamie Paterson for rest of season

Bristol City enter their Sky Bet Championship match against Nottingham Forest without playmaker Jamie Paterson.

Paterson has been ruled out for the rest of the season by a groin injury that requires surgery, meaning he may have played his last game for the club.

Liam Walsh had already been told he will play no further part in the campaign because of injury, while forwards Chris Martin and Andi Weimann are also in the treatment room.

Striker Sam Bell suffered a hamstring problem in the 3-1 defeat at Coventry on Easter Monday is ruled out.

Forest are missing defender Tobias Figueiredo because of a hamstring injury.

Figueiredo is expected to resume training next week and should be back before the end of the season.

Full-back Gaetan Bong continues to be ruled out by an unspecified knock, while Harry Arter (calf) and Joe Lolley (hamstring) are ongoing concerns.

Chris Hughton’s men are chasing a third straight win.