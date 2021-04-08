No fresh injury concerns for Mansfield ahead of Newport clash

Mansfield will be without Oli Sarkic for the visit of Newport.

On-loan forward Sarkic has been sidelined by a hamstring injury for the last three weeks and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Long-term absentee Joe Riley, meanwhile, continues his recovery from an ACL injury.

The Stags could therefore stick with the side which drew 0-0 with Exeter on Monday.

Newport will also be without a striker in the shape of Nicky Maynard.

Maynard is on loan from Mansfield and not eligible to feature against his parent club.

The Exiles are boosted by the availability of Mickey Demetriou.

The defender returns from a one-match suspension which meant he missed the 1-0 win over Bolton.