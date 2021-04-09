Jonathan Grounds could start when Swindon take on Peterborough

Struggling Swindon are expected to recall Jonathan Grounds when they host promotion-chasing Peterborough.

Grounds was an early substitute against Burton on Easter Monday after Ellis Iandolo suffered a potentially season-ending hamstring injury.

Injured pair Dion Conroy and Jordan Lyden missed out again at Burton.

Consecutive defeats to Blackpool and Burton have left Swindon in 20th, level on points with Bristol Rovers in 21st.

Second-placed Peterborough will hand a debut to Josef Bursik after Stoke’s England Under-21 goalkeeper made an emergency loan move until the end of the season.

Bursik was signed after Christy Pym, an ever-present in League One this season, suffered a season-ending muscle injury during the Easter Monday draw with Sunderland.

Sammie Szmodics is unlikely to feature after picking up a shoulder injury against Sunderland.

Siriki Dembele scored after coming on as a substitute on Monday and the winger should start if his troublesome back problem has improved.