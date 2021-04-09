Callum Ainley could miss out for Crewe against Oxford

Callum Ainley is a major injury doubt for Crewe as they prepare to host Oxford in Sky Bet League One.

The attacking midfielder suffered a gash on his ankle during the Easter Monday win at MK Dons.

Ainley was a substitute in Milton Keynes so Alex boss David Artell could still name an unchanged side, should he wish to stick with a winning team for Saturday’s match.

The likes of Donervon Daniels, Rio Adebisi and Chris Porter are options if Artell wants to freshen up his starting line-up.

Mark Sykes returns for Oxford after serving a suspension.

The midfielder missed the home defeat to Accrington due to a one-match ban after he was sent off in the loss at Sunderland.

Boss Karl Robinson must decide whether Sykes goes straight back into the team, while Anthony Forde, Dan Agyei and Liam Kelly are also vying for recalls.

Elliot Lee played his first 90 minutes against Accrington after a knee injury and could retain his place in the side.