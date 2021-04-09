Accrington quartet do their best to give John Coleman options

Accrington could have a big boost to their squad for the visit of AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One.

Boss John Coleman has revealed that Joe Pritchard, Ross Sykes, Tariq Uwakwe and Ben Barclay are all back in training and could be fit for the weekend.

He said on the club’s official website: “The lads who are injured are trying their best to get fit enough to play some part for the rest of the season, which is good. They are all capable of being involved between now and the end of the season.”

Accrington are five points off the play-offs, having taken four points from the two games after a 7-0 walloping at Peterborough.

AFC Wimbledon also have good news on the injury front.

Alex Woodyard returns after a two match-ban while Shane McLoughlin (groin) and Paul Kalambayi (ankle) are in contention after shaking off recent injuries.

Shayon Harrison is back training after a serious ankle injury but is still a couple of weeks away from fitness, a similar situation to the one Darnell Johnson is facing.

Callum Reilly is out for the rest of the season with a broken ankle.