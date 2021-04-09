Callum Davidson aiming to lift St Johnstone to first win over Aberdeen this term

Callum Davidson is looking to record St Johnstone’s first win over Aberdeen this season on Saturday when the Pittodrie club travel to McDiarmid Park still in a state of transition.

The Perth club captured the Betfred Cup for the first time in their history in February and made it into the top six in the final pre-split game but success against the Granite City outfit has proved somewhat elusive.

Saints lost 1-0 at McDiarmid Park in August, went down 2-1 at Pittodrie on Boxing Day and there was a home goalless draw in January.

New Dons boss Stephen Glass is set to take charge next week following a period of self-isolation on his return from the USA, with reserve team coach Paul Sheerin at the helm again.

“You look back at the games you played against them and they have a lot of quality players in their team,” said Davidson.

“They have struggled for goals lately but you look at the players they have got and sometimes it will click.

“We have played really well against them this season and not taken as many points as we would have liked.

“It is a big game for us regarding the top five.

“I will look at their last couple of games and try to assess what they do and try to work from there.

“They will be buzzing. They will want to prove to the new manager that they should be playing for Aberdeen and it is up to me to make sure I stop them.”

Callum Hendry, who joined Aberdeen on loan from Saints on February 1, is not eligible to play against his parent club.

Davidson noted that the 23-year-old striker scored the winner in the 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock in February and his goal last weekend knocked Dumbarton out of the Scottish Cup.

“It was a difficult decision to make,” said Davidson.

“We managed to get a small loan fee for Callum and obviously we wanted him to play games at Aberdeen.

“He did at the start of the season and didn’t score many goals for me so it is great to see him get a couple of goals, one against Dumbarton.

“I am obviously keeping a close eye on him and watching what he is doing because he is my player for next season and hopefully he will get many minutes on the pitch with the new manager coming in between now and the end of the season.”