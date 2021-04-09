Sam Woods remains on sidelines as Plymouth entertain Hull

Sam Woods remains absent for Plymouth as they host League One leaders Hull.

The defender, on loan from Crystal Palace, missed Monday’s 3-0 loss at Shrewsbury with a pulled hamstring that will lie him low again this weekend.

Jermaine Opoku replaced Woods in defence having completed a two-match ban and manager Ryan Lowe is demanding a response from the Easter Monday loss.

Gary Sawyer (ankle) and George Cooper (knee) remain long-term absentees.

George Honeyman and Jacob Greaves are fit for Hull’s trip to the south coast.

Tigers boss Grant McCann said the pair have trained all week having been taken off as a precaution in Monday’s 3-0 win against Northampton.

Hull captain Richard Smallwood remains out with a knee injury but could be back against Fleetwood next weekend.

Reece Burke is also pushing to return from a calf complaint next week, with McCann saying Brandon Fleming, Max Clark and Jordan Flores are also coming back.