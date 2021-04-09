Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke set to stick with same starting XI

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke could name an unchanged starting XI for the fifth successive game when his side take on Morecambe in Sky Bet League Two.

Vale have won five games in a row to push themselves away from danger.

Veteran striker Tom Pope, who has not featured in the league for three months, is fit again and could return to Clarke’s squad.

Defender James Gibbons will be assessed as he looks to return from a hamstring injury but goalkeeper Dino Visser and full-back Zak Mills are out for the season.

Morecambe will have Liam Gibson and Yann Songo’o available following suspensions.

Defender Gibson sat out the draw with Southend after being sent off against Cambridge on Good Friday, while French midfielder Songo’o has completed a six-match ban for directing a homophobic insult at an opposing player.

Alex Kenyon will hope to retain his place after returning from an ankle injury last time out, while Brad Lyons was an unused substitute following a knee issue.

Forward Jordan Slew (fractured fibula) remains out for the promotion-chasing Shrimps.