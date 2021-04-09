Lincoln to take on Blackpool in first match after Covid outbreak

Lincoln return to Sky Bet League One action for the first time in two weeks when Blackpool visit Sincil Bank on Saturday.

The Imps had to postpone their games with MK Dons and Charlton due to an outbreak of Covid cases at the club but returned to training on Thursday.

Boss Michael Appleton is boosted by the return to fitness of Joe Walsh (calf) and Max Sanders (hamstring) but both will need their minutes managed, while Brennan Johnson is also available again after he missed the defeat at Oxford on March 26 due to international duty.

Tom Hopper (hamstring) and Jorge Grant (ankle) are not expected to return until the end of April while Liam Bridcutt is waiting for the results of a scan on a calf injury.

James Husband and Martin Ekpiteta are both pushing to feature for Neil Critchley’s in-form Seasiders.

Husband and Ekpiteta have shrugged off calf and hamstring injuries respectively and were non-playing substitutes in Monday’s win over Gillingham.

Critchley is still without Keshi Anderson but the striker has started training again after a hamstring injury and is nearing a return.

Kevin Stewart (ankle) and Gary Madine (groin) hope to feature before the end of the season but Matty Virtue (ACL) and CJ Hamilton are longer-term absentees.