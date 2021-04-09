Sean Raggett to be assessed ahead of Portsmouth’s meeting with Burton

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley may have to rein in Sean Raggett when Burton visit in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The defender suffered a nasty blow to his face in Monday’s victory at Wigan and despite a lot of swelling and bruising near his eye, he was able to take part in light training on Thursday.

Boss Cowley admitted Raggett is eager to feature this weekend, but may have to be held back if a scan reveals further damage.

Pompey are already without Alex Bass (foot), John Marquis (suspension), Jordy Hiwula (ankle) and Ellis Harrison (knee).

Burton will need to assess the fitness of Jonny Smith and Sean Clare after both were forced off in their 2-1 win over Swindon at the start of this week.

The pair have played a key role in the Brewers moving out of the relegation zone since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink returned to the club in January.

Ex-Chelsea forward Hasselbaink saw his team get back to winning ways on Monday, but he continues to be without QPR loanee Dillon Barnes due to an ankle injury.

Colin Daniel is working his way back to full fitness after an issue with his back, which has kept him sidelined since January.