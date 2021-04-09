Jayden Bogle and George Baldock could return as Sheffield United host Arsenal

Sheffield United interim manager Paul Heckingbottom hopes to have Jayden Bogle and George Baldock available against Arsenal.

Both players suffered head injuries in the defeat at Leeds last weekend but could feature following concussion protocols.

John Egan returned from a toe injury at Elland Road with a late substitute appearance and the defender is likely to get more minutes on Sunday. However, Chris Basham, Billy Sharp, Sander Berge (hamstring) and Jack O’Connell (knee) remain out.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will assess his squad on Friday to see how they are shaping up after their Thursday night Europa League exploits.

Martin Odegaard is expected to miss out with the ankle injury that kept him out of the Slavia Prague game, with Calum Chambers also a doubt with a knock.

David Luiz and Kieran Tierney definitely miss out with knee problems.

Sheffield United provisional squad: Ramsdale, Foderingham, Baldock, Stevens, Lowe, Jagielka, Bryan, Bogle, Ampadu, Fleck, Lundstram, Norwood, Osborn, Ndiaye, McBurnie, Mousset, Burke, McGoldrick, Brewster.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ryan, Bellerin, Chambers, Gabriel, Mari, Cedric, Ceballos, Elneny, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Nketiah, Martinelli, Balogun.