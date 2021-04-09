Cherries will check on Junior Stanislas ahead of Coventry clash

Bournemouth will assess Junior Stanislas ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship game at home to Coventry.

Stanislas missed Monday’s away win over Blackburn due to illness, having been substituted early in the Good Friday draw with Middlesbrough.

Cherries midfielder David Brooks is fit to continue after returning at Ewood Park following more than six weeks out with an ankle injury and illness.

Lewis Cook is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Coventry could welcome back Max Biamou at the Vitality Stadium.

The French striker, who has missed the past two games, has returned to training having recovered from a knee issue.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins remains without a host of players.

Michael Rose is unlikely to return having suffered a nasty gash on Good Friday, while Dom Hyam (illness), Ben Sheaf (hip), Fankaty Dabo and Jodi Jones (both knee) are definitely out.