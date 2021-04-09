Wycombe without Dominic Gape and will check on Joe Jacobson before Luton match

Dominic Gape will miss Wycombe’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Luton on Saturday.

The midfielder was carried off on a stretcher in Wanderers’ 1-0 win over Blackburn on Good Friday.

Joe Jacobson will be assessed late on, having avoided a serious problem in Wycombe’s 3-0 win over Rotherham.

Boss Gareth Ainsworth expects to have an otherwise fully-fit squad.

Danny Hylton will miss out for Luton with the recurrence of a recent knee injury.

The Hatters striker has failed to score in 19 appearances this term, but has been battling a persistent knee issue.

Goalkeeper James Shea should return after illness.

The stopper missed the 2-1 loss to Barnsley last weekend, which forced Luton to recall Harry Isted from his loan spell at Wealdstone to sit on the bench.