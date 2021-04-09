Callum Davidson set to freshen up St Johnstone squad for Aberdeen visit

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is set to make a few changes ahead of the visit of Aberdeen in the Premiership on Saturday.

Midfielder Murray Davidson is making progress on his comeback from a calf injury and has returned to training but will be monitored.

Saints are looking for their first win of the season against the Dons.

Aberdeen loan striker Callum Hendry is unavailable to face parent club St Johnstone.

Fraser Hornby has recovered from a niggle picked up before last week’s game at Dumbarton.

Ryan Hedges remains out with a pectoral injury that required surgery but the Pittodrie club are hoping he could be back before the end of the season, while Greg Leigh (hamstring) and Mikey Devlin (ankle) are long-term absentees.