Leon Balogun eyeing more success after extending Rangers stay

Leon Balogun claimed newly-crowned champions Rangers are “just getting started” after he signed on at Ibrox for another year.

The Govan club announced that the 32-year-old Nigeria defender, who signed from Wigan last July, had extended his contract until the summer of 2022.

Balogun has played 28 times across three competitions for Steven Gerrard’s side this season and helped the Light Blues to their first Premiership title in a decade and the 55th in the club’s history.

He told the club’s official website: “Today is a very happy day and a very proud day announcing my contract has been extended for another year.

“I am proud to be a part of this amazing club and I felt that pretty early on I had fallen in love with the club and the working environment, the way the players and the management staff work and the way the club is a big family.

“I am happy and proud that I can call myself a Rangers player.

“I am happy to be a part of the team that won the league, but what we have been saying recently is we are just getting started and I am happy that I can be a part of this.

“I said a few weeks in to one of my family, I wish I had been at a club and an environment like this early on in my career.

“I am very, very happy and proud that this can now be announced. One thing too, I was never going to leave before witnessing a full Ibrox stadium, and if everyone was happy, I was going to stay.”

Gerrard said: “I am delighted to secure the services of Leon for another year.

“Leon has been a consistent performer for me this season and has played a key role in strengthening our defence.

“His professionalism is obvious both on the field and in the dressing room as well. He is a role model for other players and has been a very positive influence within the squad.

“Although he is now 32, he can clearly continue to have a key influence in our squad for another year.

“I know that he is still ambitious to become a better version of himself and I know he is hungry for more success.”