World of sport pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh – Friday’s sporting social

Tributes for the Duke of Edinburgh

Sporting bodies and sports stars paid tribute after Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip had died.

We have sent our deepest condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and our president, HRH The Duke of Cambridge, following the passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. As a mark of our respect, all flags at @WembleyStadium and St. George’s Park will fly at half-mast. pic.twitter.com/Da2itYICYS — The FA (@FA) April 9, 2021 "We owe him a great debt for his support and passion over many decades.” — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) April 9, 2021 We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. All of our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family. pic.twitter.com/h0w0f4ELWB — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) April 9, 2021 It's with immense sadness that we learned of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh's death earlier today. Prince Philip was @FA's president between 1955 and 1957, and attended a number of #ThreeLions games – including our win over Germany in the 1966 @FIFAWorldCup final. pic.twitter.com/lUTImpriHy — England (@England) April 9, 2021 The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and condolences are with Her Majesty The Queen, The Royal Family and all those around the world mourning the loss of His Royal Highness. pic.twitter.com/sgKsgcBwFP — Premier League (@premierleague) April 9, 2021 On behalf of all at The AELTC, we wish to convey our deepest sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen and The Royal Family on the passing of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) April 9, 2021 British Olympic Association Chair, Sir Hugh Robertson: "It is with great sadness that the British Olympic family learns of the passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/7EKRBDDNEL — Team GB (@TeamGB) April 9, 2021 "I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family, and especially to our President HRH The Princess Royal. "The thoughts of the nation are with them all at this time." 2/2 — Team GB (@TeamGB) April 9, 2021 We're saddened by the news that HRH The Duke of Edinburgh has passed away. Before, during and after his spell as president of @FA, Prince Philip attended a number of FA Cup Finals and watched some famous encounters at @wembleystadium. Our sympathies are with the @RoyalFamily. pic.twitter.com/ggxxeMzK9l — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) April 9, 2021 Everyone at the LTA sends our condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family pic.twitter.com/C5thcCvcRO — LTA (@the_LTA) April 9, 2021 The Scottish FA expresses its deepest condolences to the association’s Patron, Her Majesty the Queen, and the Royal Family on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/krD07k6F2S — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) April 9, 2021 CYDYMDEIMLO The Football Association of Wales are saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with our Patron, Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this difficult time. https://t.co/tT04fVrGOd — FA WALES (@FAWales) April 9, 2021 Cricketers around the country paused after lunch for a two minute silence to mark the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/r1Gcm5HpsF — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 9, 2021 pic.twitter.com/j4VwPRD4lj — EFL (@EFL) April 9, 2021 Scottish Rugby expresses its sincere condolences following the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, announced today. We express sadness on behalf of the wider Scottish rugby community. Flags at BT Murrayfield Stadium will be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect. https://t.co/j6J5iuzt82 — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) April 9, 2021 Our thoughts go out to the family of HRH Prince Philip following the news of his death. The legacy of his public service is a lasting one, not least through his Duke of Edinburgh programme. 📷: The Duke with AWJ in 2010, following the presentation of his D of E Gold Award pic.twitter.com/NDdZUVcNxE — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) April 9, 2021 The IRFU express our condolence to the Royal Family on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The Royal Family are proud supporters of home nations rugby and our sympathies are also with these Unions and their supporters. — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 9, 2021 Statement from Simon Johnson, RFL Chair: On behalf of the Rugby League community, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to Her Majesty The Queen on the passing of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/uWSqs1mFsO — Rugby Football League (@TheRFL) April 9, 2021 We are saddened to learn of the passing of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His life was dedicated to the service of his country, which he did with an unwavering devotion. Our deepest sympathies go to The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/m4Iexue6Cb — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 9, 2021 All at McLaren are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We join with people around the world in mourning his loss, and our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and The Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/xL7LDk9vjZ — McLaren (@McLarenF1) April 9, 2021 Our entire Team is saddened to hear of the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. Flags will fly at half mast at our Milton Keynes Campus in remembrance of his devotion to Great Britain. pic.twitter.com/urSpRfTcsf — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) April 9, 2021 Everyone at Aston Martin is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this time. pic.twitter.com/lfjpDFszhu — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) April 9, 2021 Sorry to hear that Prince Philip has passed away. Served this country over many, many decades. Sincerest condolences to Her Majesty, The Queen and The Royal Family. RIP Prince Philip. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) April 9, 2021 A wonderful tribute to HRH Prince Philip from @HCDream2012 https://t.co/CtXTdj0BtC pic.twitter.com/RFUFL1EPi4 — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) April 9, 2021 Everyone at British Rowing is saddened to learn of the passing of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts are with the HM The Queen and the Royal Family. The #GBRowingTeam will wear black ribbons as a mark of respect this weekend at the European Rowing Championships. pic.twitter.com/PNPDNzEeF5 — British Rowing (@BritishRowing) April 9, 2021 As a mark of respect, Liverpool Football Club will mark the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, by flying club flags at half-mast. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/AdR6Rv78Sc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2021 Everyone at Manchester United is saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We extend our sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this difficult time. https://t.co/NNqDETQggm pic.twitter.com/nJMXOoVHLJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 9, 2021 Everyone at #NUFC is saddened to learn of the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We extend our deepest sympathies to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. https://t.co/LVJlLAUA6L pic.twitter.com/F3shFP1G8D — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 9, 2021 Very sad to hear that the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip has passed away. My thoughts are with HRH & the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/SgEQ7PV3oH — Lady Karren Brady (@karren_brady) April 9, 2021 Ahead of the afternoon session, @EmiratesOT fell silent for two minutes to mark the passing of His Royal Highness, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh Players & match officials are wearing black armbands with stadium flags now lowered to half-mast pic.twitter.com/m3IvOLIdLa — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) April 9, 2021 Yorkshire Cricket would like to express its deepest condolences to the Royal Family and Her Majesty The Queen. Rest in Peace Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/2OKVhDiLkL — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) April 9, 2021 On behalf of the equestrian community, British Equestrian would like to offer our sincere condolences to HM The Queen and the royal family following the sad news of the passing of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. Full story: https://t.co/s48yzVvJ6m Photo: Peter Nixon Photography pic.twitter.com/FM4BvkNXpz — British Equestrian (@BritEquestrian) April 9, 2021 All at Formula E would like to express our sadness at the news of the passing of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We send our thoughts and deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/sog044EKf4 — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) April 9, 2021

Football

Another 20-goal season for Marcus Rashford.

Harry Maguire hailed a job not quite done yet.

A good start – Big performance next Thursday to finish the job 💪🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/yrlacPaYMz — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) April 9, 2021

Where would Gary Neville rank among England’s modern-day right-backs?

I’d be England’s 6th choice Right Back 😂 https://t.co/MFn5FPVNOK — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 9, 2021

Romelu Lukaku with a message for his critics.

There were birthday messages to a former Liverpool great.

Spurs also wished their midfielder Giovani Lo Celso well on his 25th birthday.

A throwback from Glen Johnson.

Cricket

A family day out for Sarah Taylor.

Quarantine is over for Steve Smith.

Formula One

Happy 50th birthday to F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Wishing a very happy 50th birthday to our 1997 champion, Jacques Villeneuve! 🎂#F1 pic.twitter.com/C7QtYR5qMG — Formula 1 (@F1) April 9, 2021 Winning the title in the most dramatic fashion 🏆 Remembering the title-clinching showdown in Jerez, as 1997 champ Jacques Villeneuve hits 5️⃣0️⃣!#F1 pic.twitter.com/CpGptfgH2E — Formula 1 (@F1) April 9, 2021

Mercedes turn the clock back.

#OTD: The 2017 Chinese GP…Pole ✅Fastest lap ✅Race win ✅ Lewis Hamilton did that 💪 pic.twitter.com/cQGIEWmTAM — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 9, 2021

Charles Leclerc received an impressive gift – the car in which he won the 2019 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Leclerc played a bit of tennis.