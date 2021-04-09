World of sport pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 9.
Tributes for the Duke of Edinburgh
Sporting bodies and sports stars paid tribute after Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip had died.
Football
Another 20-goal season for Marcus Rashford.
Harry Maguire hailed a job not quite done yet.
Where would Gary Neville rank among England’s modern-day right-backs?
Romelu Lukaku with a message for his critics.
There were birthday messages to a former Liverpool great.
Spurs also wished their midfielder Giovani Lo Celso well on his 25th birthday.
A throwback from Glen Johnson.
Cricket
A family day out for Sarah Taylor.
Quarantine is over for Steve Smith.
Formula One
Happy 50th birthday to F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.
Mercedes turn the clock back.
Charles Leclerc received an impressive gift – the car in which he won the 2019 Italian Grand Prix at Monza.
Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Leclerc played a bit of tennis.
