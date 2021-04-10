Scunthorpe dash Tranmere’s promotion hopes with goalless draw

Tranmere dropped out of the automatic promotion places following a 0-0 draw at struggling Scunthorpe.

Rovers were guilty of some wasteful finishing in the first half before Iron keeper Rory Watson made two good second-half saves.

The visitors started brightest with Kaiyne Woolery sending two shots wide inside the opening 15 minutes.

Joe Murphy kept out John McAtee after he went clean through on 20 minutes.

Ali Crawford blazed over two minutes later, before heading over Otis Khan’s cross on 36 minutes.

Alex Gilliead shot just wide on 49 minutes, before Woolery again failed to find the target.

Watson made a fine finger-tip save to keep out a Paul Lewis header on 55 minutes as Rovers continued to press.

Murphy kept out Kevin Van Veen’s near-post shot just before the hour mark, before Watson saved with his feet to keep out Lewis on 66 minutes.

A Khan free-kick went inches wide on 82 minutes before Van Veen and Gilliead were off target with late chances for the hosts.