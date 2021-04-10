Cheltenham move top after narrow win over Orient

A first-half Conor Thomas penalty was enough for Cheltenham to see off Leyton Orient and take them top of Sky Bet League Two in the process.

The home side dominated the early chances, with the first coming after just nine minutes when Andy Williams headed just wide.

Charlie Raglan fired just wide before the opening goal arrived in the 31st minute when Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux clattered into Williams earning the Robins a penalty and himself a yellow card. Thomas made no mistake from the spot.

Chris Hussey put another effort wide shortly afterwards before both keepers were called into action early in the second half.

First Cheltenham’s Josh Griffiths reacted well to push a point-blank Danny Johnson header over the crossbar and then an excellent diving save from Vigouroux denied Liam Sercombe at the other end.

Orient, who came into the game looking to extend a seven-match unbeaten run, saw plenty of the ball in the closing stages but failed to get past a solid Cheltenham defence.