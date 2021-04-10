Goalkeeper Tomas Holy helps Ipswich claim point against MK Dons

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy earned play-off-chasing Ipswich a point from a goalless draw at home to MK Dons.

Freddie Sears had two gilt-edged chances to take the three points for the home side but his efforts just failed to hit the target in the first game of a new era at Portman Road after an American consortium took charge of the club.

A speculative effort by Zak Jules was gathered by the Town shot-stopper while Stephen Ward’s cross just evaded Gwion Edwards at the other end.

Scott Fraser fired low into the side-netting for MK Dons and penalty appeals were turned down when his shot appeared to hit Luke Chambers on the arm.

Town striker Armando Dobra then stabbed the ball inches wide following a cross by Edwards.

Holy tipped the ball round the post from an Andrew Surman free-kick and he made a further double save from Matt O’Riley.

Sears had two efforts when he rifled a shot over the angle of the bar and nearly lobbed MK Dons goalkeeper Andrew Fisher but the points were shared.