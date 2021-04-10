Offrande Zanzala spot on as Carlisle earn late point in draw with Barrow

Offrande Zanzala’s late penalty secured Carlisle a 2-2 draw to cost Barrow their first Cumbrian derby win since 1960.

The visitors struck inside three minutes as Jack Armer bagged his first senior goal as he powerfully headed home Callum Guy’s corner.

But star striker Scott Quigley drew Barrow level in the 19th minute with a strike on the turn after Kgosi Ntlhe nodded Ollie Banks’ floated free-kick into his path.

And Patrick Brough completed a quick-fire five-minute turnaround as Quigley turned provider by charging down Rod McDonald’s clearance and teeing up Brough to fire home.

Aaron Hayden squandered a great chance to draw the visitors level when he nodded Guy’s pin-point free-kick wide of the mark.

But James Jones handed the Cumbrians’ a lifeline when he hauled down Zanzala in the box with 11 minutes to go.

And the visitors’ striker stepped up and sent Joel Dixon the wrong way to secure a point.