Hull stay top with emphatic win at Plymouth

League One leaders Hull maintained their promotion push with a clinical 3-0 win under the sun at Plymouth.

Keane Lewis-Potter took his league tally to 11 goals with City’s 11th-minute opener, slotting home after being put in on goal by Mallik Wilks.

Wilks came close to making it 2-0 but his spectacular diving header flew just wide.

City did double their lead in the 58th minute as George Honeyman pounced on a Jerome Opoku back pass to put striker Josh Magennis in on goal. Magennis made no mistake, finishing with a thumping close-range strike through keeper Michael Cooper’s legs.

Lewis-Potter turned provider to tee up Greg Docherty for a measured low finish into the corner from just inside the box on 74 minutes.

Cooper had to be on his toes to deny Magennis and Wilks as City pressed throughout.

Argyle’s best chance came in the 33rd minute when Panutche Camara’s strike was saved by Tigers keeper Matt Ingram, who also stopped the follow-up drive from Tyrese Fornah.