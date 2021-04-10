Lee Ashcroft’s late equaliser earns a point for Dundee against Morton

Lee Ashcroft claimed a late equaliser as Dundee secured a 1-1 Scottish Championship draw at home to relegation-threatened Morton.

The home side started the stronger and enjoyed the majority of first-half possession with Markus Fjortoft deflecting a Jordan Marshall effort behind before Paul McGowan’s corner was forced wide.

Jason Cummings came close after 16 minutes but his effort from just outside the box was blocked before – at the other end – Luca Colville tried his luck from the edge of the 18-yard box but was also denied.

Dundee continued to press and Declan McDaid almost broke the deadlock five minutes before the break but his long-range shot was saved low by Aidan McAdams.

Morton took the lead with 12 minutes remaining as Aidan Nesbitt tapped home the rebound from close range after Lewis Strapp’s initial strike was kept out.

But Ashcroft claimed a share of the spoils for Dundee two minutes from time as he fired Osman Sow’s assist home to keep the pressure on second-placed Raith, who also drew.